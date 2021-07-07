Skip to content Skip to footer

Seven years of Kyabazinga Gabula 

8 hours ago
By Emmanuel Ssejjengo 

As we celebrate the seventh anniversary of the coronation of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, we take a focus on his lifestyle. The king is still single, so he seems to freely mingle, albeit in a royal manner.

The 32-year-old monarch has been part of the celebrations to celebrate the stars that the kingdom has bred. When Quiin Abenakyo won the Miss World Africa title in 2018, she paid homage to her king.

He was a mainstay at the annual agricultural show in Jinja. He also loves speed, and for that, he once hosted the Kyabazinga Rally in Busoga region. He attended a few music concerts in the region. If it wasn’t for his kingly status, he would probably have danced paka chini with Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, for she was always near her king.

Away from royal duties, he prefers to dress down, which is a reminder that he is a cultural leader of a youthful generation.  To celebrate his seven years on the throne, we select seven pictures that tell his story better than any words.

Long live Kyabazinga

 

 

Quiin Abenakyo (in pink) paying homage to the Kyabazinga

 

The Kyabazinga with the then Parliament Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga
Security forms a ring to protect  Nadiope in the rally car
The Kyabazinga at Coventry University in the United Kingdom
The president of the Uganda National Farmers Federation, Charles Ogang (second left), giving the Kyabazinga (centre) a tour of the stalls at the 25th Source of the Nile Agricultural show in Jinja
Nadiope waving to his subjects while at the Ekibigiya Kya Busoga concert at Bugembe Stadium on New Year’s eve
Nadiope waves to his subjects as he  leaves the venue of his fourth coronation anniversary in Bugweri

 

 

