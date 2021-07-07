Seven years of Kyabazinga Gabula 

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

As we celebrate the seventh anniversary of the coronation of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, we take a focus on his lifestyle. The king is still single, so he seems to freely mingle, albeit in a royal manner.

The 32-year-old monarch has been part of the celebrations to celebrate the stars that the kingdom has bred. When Quiin Abenakyo won the Miss World Africa title in 2018, she paid homage to her king.

He was a mainstay at the annual agricultural show in Jinja. He also loves speed, and for that, he once hosted the Kyabazinga Rally in Busoga region. He attended a few music concerts in the region. If it wasn’t for his kingly status, he would probably have danced paka chini with Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, for she was always near her king.

Away from royal duties, he prefers to dress down, which is a reminder that he is a cultural leader of a youthful generation. To celebrate his seven years on the throne, we select seven pictures that tell his story better than any words.

Long live Kyabazinga