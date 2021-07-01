Sex tape: John Blaq look-alike asks for DNA test

By Ahmad Muto

Attention over a sex tape that was claimed to be singer John Blaq’s took a rather hilarious twist on Monday, 5 July 2021 after he put out a statement denying it and his look-alike became the face.

Singer Vybz Viza, his doppelganger got thrown in the mix that overwhelmed him emotionally when he learnt that the police were hot on his heels.

According to Viza who broke down in tears explaining it is not him in the tape said looking like Blaq is not a crime. He added that he has children and parents therefore can’t do anything like that because he has been the music industry for over 15 years. Why now?

“There are many people that look-alike in this world. The tape is not mine and I don’t even know it. But what I am sure of is my photos are the ones being posted on social media. I don’t even know John Blaq personally. If they want, let them take the tape for a DNA test and find out. If it’s true then the world can do what it wants with me. I am not running away from police, if they have proof, they can come and take me,” he wailed.

According John Blaq’s management, as much as the person in the tape mirrors him, he can never stoop low to the level of releasing a sex tape.