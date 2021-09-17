Shakira excited about latest collaboration with David Lutalo

By Paul Waiswa

US based Ugandan musician Shakira, known for songs like ‘Tinkula’ with Pallaso is back again with another incredible masterpiece dubbed ‘I’m in Love’.

The Afro dance hit which is a collabo with David Lutalo has sent her to cloud nine.

The Black market Records singer is excited by the outcome of the song that was produced by Nessim. “The song has outstanding dance-able beats and I am excited that everything Nessim touches turns to gold. As for David Lutalo, he is talent personified,” Shakira said.

The song’s visuals were shot by Nolton George, an award winning Cinematographer.

WHO IS SHAKIRA?

Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba is a Ugandan musician currently living in Las Vegas Nevada, where she practices as a professional nurse.

Her genres include RnB, Zouk, Urban among others. She realized was musically talented and productive when she contested for American Idol in 2010. Shakira Shakiraa has worked with Pallaso on Tinkula song and has been on other projects like the rainbow song with Reesking, one with Zex Bilangilangi while another song with Daddy Andre. After bagging the David Lutalo collabo, she believes she is ready to fly.