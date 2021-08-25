Sham Tyra launches new clothing line

Sham Tyra Nalwanga is arguably one of the best female fashion designers in the Ugandan fashion industry today. Just so to show she is not all words but action, she has launched a new clothes line.



Sham has slowly but surely cemented her place on this high profile list that includes Anita Beryl, Santa Anzo, Sylvia Owori, Brenda Maraka, Sheila Lukwanzi and others.

Her creations are described by many as extra ordinary and not for this world, a few days back launched her new collection, Stun Wear.

At the only invite glitz and glamour event, the designer explained and disclosed why she came up with such a unique collection.

‘I saw a need for balance especially with women on the go’.

These are outfits you can wear and run errands, have a dub day out with the girls but still look stylish.

This is going to be the first affordable and contemporary fashion line in Uganda she added.