Sham Tyra launches new clothing line

47 mins ago
Sham Tyra Nalwanga is arguably one of the best female fashion designers in the  Ugandan fashion industry today.  Just so to show she is not all words but action, she has launched a new clothes line.

Sham has slowly but surely cemented her place on this high profile list that includes Anita Beryl, Santa Anzo, Sylvia Owori, Brenda Maraka, Sheila Lukwanzi and others.
Her creations are described by many as extra ordinary and not for this world, a few days back launched her new collection, Stun Wear.
Leilah and Judith Heard turned heads at the launch (Photo: Musa Ssemwanga)
At the only invite glitz and glamour event, the designer explained and disclosed why she came up with such a unique collection.
‘I saw a need for balance especially with women on the go’.
Glam couple: Sheila Gashumba and Rickman rocked their outfit
These are outfits you can wear and run errands, have a dub day out with the girls but still look stylish.
This is going to be the first affordable and contemporary fashion line in Uganda she added.

Sham made history last year as the first East Africa

Fashion writer Gloria Haguma and Joram Job Muzira at the fashion show

n to launch her new collection using 3D models.

