Sharp Shooter: Rabadaba Balloons Maggie Just weeks into marriage

4 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

Singer Rabadaba real name Faizal Seguya and his newly wed wife, Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi (Salha) are expecting their first child just a month after their high profile wedding.

On june 11th, Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi who is the late Emmanuel Mayanja (AK 47’s) baby mama, officially introduced Rabadaba and did Nikah on the same day.

After the wedding, social media in-laws rained on Rabadaba claiming he dated Maggie because of her dime and could be targeting papers to move abroad since she has UK citizenship.

The ‘Bwekiri’ hitmaker hit back at them, notably the comedy duo of Madrat and Chiko telling them to mind about their business and reminded them that she was his first cut.

Today marks exactly a month after the pair wedded and ‘Mukyamu’ singer took to Instagram, posted photos with a caption; “A Happy One Month Anniversary To The Sseguya’s ”. However, what conspicuously stood out was the act of Maggie, tenderly caressing her protruding tummy; an indication that she could be baking a bun in the oven.

