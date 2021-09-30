Sheebah and King Saha’s London love fest

By Enock K Kimbowa

In King Saha’s words, London had fallen. Sheebah simply thanked London for the love. Quite

appropriate for a love-themed concert at the end of February. You too would be lost for adjectives

after the kind of night the two had at JF Solutions’ LoveFest in London last Saturday.

The VIP event had sold out weeks before and tickets had become hot cake – a first for a Ugandan event in UK – so it

was always going to be a busy night and after packing the standard ticket holders into the venue, it

was action ‘packed’. The DJs; Shady, Mac Pro and Giddie, gave the revellers a ones-and-twos party

reception ahead of the supporting acts of Sarah Naava, Joe Gaya and VJ OJ plus a cameo appearance

of comedian Afande Kerekere.

When asked what they expect from Londoners at the event presser a couple of days before, both

artists simply asked them to keep time because they (artists) would be there on time and roaring to

go.

They were! And from shortly after midnight Sheebah and King Saha were simply relentless.

Sheebah walked onto the stage Muwe Omwana in a long, puffy winter coat with a little black dress

with gold flower patterns underneath to begin a barrage of hits through her music years since she

served up Ice Cream.

By the time she was joined by King Saha to perform their rendition of Ragga

Dee’s Empeta, it was hard to figure out who was having more fun between the artists and their fans.

King Saha does not play the numbers game. His performance was relatively short, but sweet. His

songs have something about them that turned the crowd into a chorus, something that made him

wear a grin throughout.

You cannot call him much of a performer but his music triumphantly carried

him through before a break in which a Uganda Airlines spokesperson came in to announce their

impending arrival at London Heathrow with a number direct flights to Entebbe every week. But

Sheebah had promised to return and the anxiety was clearly visible.

If the first act was love (like she had promised in the presser), the second was energy! The wiggly

Sheebah in a jiggly gold-colored skimpy number was unstoppable. You could see the concern on the

organisers’ faces as we got to closing time and Queen Karma was still in full flow and the crowd was

clearly not about to think about bed time.

Sheebah has not been to London in three years (due to COVID-19 restrictions). King Saha was one of

the last Ugandan artists to perform here on the eve of lockdown at the maiden LoveFest.

Although they had never been on the same stage in London before, the two have separately become darlings

of London and their closeness as artists also made a difference on their return. They must have

agreed to make their mark, and it is still echoing through London.Sheebah And King Saha’s Love Fest