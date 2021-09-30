Sheebah and King Saha’s London love fest

14Views 0Comments
By Enock K Kimbowa
In King Saha’s words, London had fallen. Sheebah simply thanked London for the love. Quite
appropriate for a love-themed concert at the end of February. You too would be lost for adjectives
after the kind of night the two had at JF Solutions’ LoveFest in London last Saturday.
The VIP event had sold out weeks before and tickets had become hot cake – a first for a Ugandan event in UK – so it
was always going to be a busy night and after packing the standard ticket holders into the venue, it
was action ‘packed’. The DJs; Shady, Mac Pro and Giddie, gave the revellers a ones-and-twos party
reception ahead of the supporting acts of Sarah Naava, Joe Gaya and VJ OJ plus a cameo appearance
of comedian Afande Kerekere.
When asked what they expect from Londoners at the event presser a couple of days before, both
artists simply asked them to keep time because they (artists) would be there on time and roaring to
go.
They were! And from shortly after midnight Sheebah and King Saha were simply relentless.
Sheebah walked onto the stage Muwe Omwana in a long, puffy winter coat with a little black dress
with gold flower patterns underneath to begin a barrage of hits through her music years since she
served up Ice Cream.
By the time she was joined by King Saha to perform their rendition of Ragga
Dee’s Empeta, it was hard to figure out who was having more fun between the artists and their fans.
King Saha does not play the numbers game. His performance was relatively short, but sweet. His
songs have something about them that turned the crowd into a chorus, something that made him
wear a grin throughout.
You cannot call him much of a performer but his music triumphantly carried
him through before a break in which a Uganda Airlines spokesperson came in to announce their
impending arrival at London Heathrow with a number direct flights to Entebbe every week. But
Sheebah had promised to return and the anxiety was clearly visible.
If the first act was love (like she had promised in the presser), the second was energy! The wiggly
Sheebah in a jiggly gold-colored skimpy number was unstoppable. You could see the concern on the
organisers’ faces as we got to closing time and Queen Karma was still in full flow and the crowd was
clearly not about to think about bed time.
Sheebah has not been to London in three years (due to COVID-19 restrictions). King Saha was one of
the last Ugandan artists to perform here on the eve of lockdown at the maiden LoveFest.
Although they had never been on the same stage in London before, the two have separately become darlings
of London and their closeness as artists also made a difference on their return. They must have
agreed to make their mark, and it is still echoing through London.Sheebah And King Saha’s Love Fest