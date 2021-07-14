Skip to content Skip to footer

Sheebah celebrates 32nd birthday in Zanzibar

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsSheebah celebrates 32nd birthday in Zanzibar
4 hours ago
Share
92Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

With an nonexistent night life in Uganda, thanks to the Covid-19 restrictions, singer Sheebah Karungi has chosen to celebrate her 32nd birthday far away.

The YOLO singer and  a group of friends hit  the road and ended up at the the talcum white sand beaches and  crystal clear waters of  Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday today ( Thursday, November 11, 2021).

Sheebah has managed to keep her circle small with just a few friends, mostly female, whom she deems useful to her career and daily life.

Among the friends she travelled with are fashion stylists, business associates, make-up artistes, and dancers who have always been close to her for years.  They are camped at the Le Mersenne Beach Resort in Zanzibar.   The singer took to twitter to lap into the adulation from her fans, posting “ Laba Muwala Wa Kabazungu Gwe!  11.11 Make a wish,”  She later posted a video of herself twerking in a swimming pool with her fans cheering

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News
Diamond scheming for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop collabo
July 14, 2021
Celebrity News
I am no longer an upcoming artiste,” Bebe Cool’s son scoffs
July 9, 2021
Celebrity News
All set for Prophet Mbonye’s double honour fest
September 1, 2021
Celebrity News
Azawi ,Joanita Kawalya collaborate on UBL Anthem.
September 22, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.