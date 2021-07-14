Sheebah celebrates 32nd birthday in Zanzibar

By Alex Balimwikungu

With an nonexistent night life in Uganda, thanks to the Covid-19 restrictions, singer Sheebah Karungi has chosen to celebrate her 32nd birthday far away.

The YOLO singer and a group of friends hit the road and ended up at the the talcum white sand beaches and crystal clear waters of Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday today ( Thursday, November 11, 2021).

Sheebah has managed to keep her circle small with just a few friends, mostly female, whom she deems useful to her career and daily life.

Among the friends she travelled with are fashion stylists, business associates, make-up artistes, and dancers who have always been close to her for years. They are camped at the Le Mersenne Beach Resort in Zanzibar. The singer took to twitter to lap into the adulation from her fans, posting “ Laba Muwala Wa Kabazungu Gwe! 11.11 Make a wish,” She later posted a video of herself twerking in a swimming pool with her fans cheering