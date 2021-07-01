Sheebah Karungi to headline Club Beatz At Home Season 4

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Sheebah Karungi has been selected to kick-start the Club Pilsener- sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert Season 4 edition on Saturday. The queen karma will kick start the highly anticipated lock down edition alongside dancehall singers, Mudra and Ziza Bafana.

Club Beatz At Home is a weekly show that is broadcasted on Club Pilsener’s Facebook and YouTube channels for people to watch from the comfort of their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown. The show, sponsored by Club Pilsener, shall be happening for the fourth edition on Saturday 10th July, 2021 after three successful previous editions since 25th April, 2020.

Ziza Bafana’s new song Mbuzi guides him back to the corporate world because it’s been ages ever since he landed on a similar gig. All his appearances haven’t been welcomed by the fans during the lock down because lack of consistence and not so trending music.

For Mudra and Sheebah Karungi they will be bouncing back to the show having been part of the previous editions. With this line up, we hope revelers to have a massive show full of energetic performances and vibes because all the artistes on the line up have been sharing on their social media handles posts of them rehearsing waiting for the big day, Shebah relayed through her handles.