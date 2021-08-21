Sheebah, King Saha for UK concert

By Enock K Kimbowa

This week, in London, tickets went on sale for LoveFest 2022. It is not by coincidence or convenience that the music event will be on the last Saturday of February. In fact, if it was not for school fees concerns, Kampala would probably also be beginning to turn red for Valentine’s Day. So as the winter days begin to get longer, love is already in the air ahead of the ‘month of love’ with the February 26 event at The Royal Regency as the climax.

This is the second LoveFest, organised by JF Solutions, after the limbo that was imposed by COVID-19. The maiden serving of the event on February 29, 2020, that was headlined by King Saha, Spice Diana, Weasel and Iryn Namubiru was one of the very last social gatherings before coronavirus slammed the lifestyle brakes for the first lockdown. A few days later, staying home became law and death hung in the air like a foul smell.

“This is why now, more than ever, we should be out to celebrate and appreciate those close to our hearts,” the organisers said.

Sheebah, who has been headlining a number of sold-out events in London over the last five years, will be joined by King Saha, who was a big hit at the first love-themed event. Also joining them will be the fresh, younger, up and coming Sama Sojah who will be making his maiden performance abroad alongside other guest artistes and DJs.

With the turbulence of COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations, it is still early days, but with advance bookings already said to be on a record high for the event, it looks like it will be a good night.