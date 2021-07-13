Sheebah, Alex Muhangi thrill at Mbarara’s Vision Empire

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Nile Special “Unmatched in Gold” campaign headed west on Wednesday evening. If there is anything to take home from the classy event held at the revamped Vision Empire, many are fervently praying for president Museveni to lift the ban on nightclubs and bars.

For some who were invited, it was a case of Christmas coming early. They made a beeline for Nile Special but never did any justice as there was a steady flow. By the time Sheebah Karungi made it on stage to perform, many were in different stages of inebriation. It was her energetic performance that jolted some out of slumber. Before Sheebah’s surprise performance, Alex Muhangi set the tone of the evening with a repertoire of jokes performed in Runyakitara.

Before them, there were performances from Western Uganda based acts, notably Sister Charity and MC Kacheche. The only conspicuous absentee was Ray G, who was bereaved after losing a daughter on Monday.

James Kavuma, District Manager Nile Breweries revealed that the evening was about celebrating Nile Special as consistent and world class recognized quality beer. The beer boasts 21 Monde Gold Medals from the annual Monde Selection Awards by the “International Quality Institute” in Belgium.

“Our brands have earned their position in the league of those that have brought pride to the country. Nile Special is simply unmatched in Gold.

We are staying true to the brand ethos of celebrating everything that evokes pride in Uganda,” he said.

The Nile Special Unmatched in Gold campaign was officially launched in Jinja the home of Nile Breweries on 25th November.

To kick-start the celebratory campaign, during the Jinja launch, the brand toasted to another gold medal winner by unveiling a Sh100m sponsorship package towards the Joshua Cheptegei training facility in Kapchorwa.