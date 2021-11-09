Sheikh Muzaata family split as two heirs are chosen

By Kampala Sun Writer Drama has ensued a year after Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, the head of Dawa in Uganda, died at International Hospital Kampala. Two heirs, one conceived by his first wife whom he separated from (Amina Bugirita) and the other by his second wife (Dr. Kulthum Nabunya), have been chosen. On Saturday, the anniversary of the Muslim cleric’s death, Kulthum organised Duwa prayers at his home in Keti Falaawo Zone in Kawempe, a city suburb, where her son Anwar Ssessanga, was chosen as heir by a faction of sheikhs, as well as his relatives. Most of the sheikhs were from Old Kampala, and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, headed by Sheikh Sulaiman Guggwa. Also present were Kayunga district Khadi Sheikh Abdul Rahuman Ssenyonjo and Nakawa district Khadi Sheikh Zakiyu Sserunjogi, who represented Sheikh Obed Kamulegeya. Kamulegeya was supposed to be the guest of honour, but was unable to make it.

Kulthum revealed that while Muzaata was still alive, he told her Anwar would succeed him. She added that her late husband instructed her to dress Anwar in his (Muzaata’s) tunic and wrap the green scarf he often had around the boy’s neck, as opposed to the traditional barkcloth

The following day, Sunday, the relatives of Muzaata, as well as sheikhs from Kibuli held Duwa prayers in Kigoogwa on Bombo Road and chose an heir, Amjad Ssozi, the son of Bugirita. Muzaata had a farm in Kigoogwa and it’s also where he is buried. The family, headed by sheikh Farouk Muzaata, revealed that the late Muzaata left behind a Will, indicating that Amjad, who is currently in America, was the rightful heir. The late Muzaata was the heir of his father, Ali Ssebbaale. When Muzaata died, his relatives agreed that Farouk should take up his responsibilities in the family.

Farouk told the guests that Amjad could not make it on time for the occasion, saying as soon as arrives in Uganda, he will be taken to Kibuli Mosque, where he will be introduced to the sheikhs and also be prayed for.

Guests present at the installation of Amjad as heir included Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of the Muslim community; National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. Mostly Muslim clerics from Kibuli Mosque, headed by Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhamad Galabuzi, were present at the event. Galabuzi is a member of Muzaata and Others, a group comprising the relatives and friends of Muzaata.

Muzaata had two children with his first wife Amina Bugirita and one with Kulthum.

Muzaata and Others group bashed Kulthum for organising a parallel event to install an heir. On her part, she accused the group of bringing conflict and disunity in the family.

Muzaata was an outspoken man, loved and hated in equal measure. At singer Rema’s 2019 marriage to Dr. Hamza Sebunya, he commended her for ditching a good for nothing man, referring to her former boyfriend, Kenzo.