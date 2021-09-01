Sheila Gashumba Set to Introduce Rickman to dad

By Paul Waiswa

TV personality and digital influencer Sheilah Gashumba has been dating rapper Rickman Manrick for almost a year and the pair is ready to formalize their relationship.

Recently they hinted about getting married and now Sheilah has revealed that she is yet to introduce the man of her life to her father Frank Gashumba.

The former “NTV the Beat” show host made the revelation during a video on her YouTube channel.

“I must surely introduce my boyfriend to my Daddy one of these days. I love and appreciate Rickman. He already introduced me to his parents and I am also thinking of how I will approach my Daddy on this. I really don’t know the day I will introduce him, I need to first write down a script,” She said

Additionally, Sheilah said that the “Ebango” hit maker is not scared of her father.

“You know Rick always says that he thinks my father will like him,” Sheilah

Sheilah went on and praised Rickman explaining how sexy he is in bed adding that she likes it when they have Bonking sessions with lights on so she can watch him get sexy with her.

He’s such a sexy guy, I can’t even start to explain. His skin tone, his Abs ND his lips…so I would rather do it with lights on,” She stressed

In the same video, the socialite disclosed that she would never kiss any man in front of her father.