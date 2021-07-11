Skip to content Skip to footer

Sheilah Gashumba slams bikini photo critics

13 hours ago
Share
155Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Sheila Gashumba has a message for people criticizing photos of her in a bikini that she posted on social media. The socialite flew to Turkish resort city of Antalya on Monday, and made it a point to let social media know about it.

However, as a typical social media community character, they got to rile her up emotionally, calling her out for always sharing her business online and bikini photos they hate to look at. Some argued that traveling is not so important they don’t get that excited to share their every move with the public.

No, she was not impressed and made it a point to clap back. She asked her critics to drop the habit of trolling travelers like her and leave it to those with what it takes to afford her lifestyle.

Sheila Gashumba lapping by the poolside in Turkey (Photo: Instagram)

She tweeted: “Anyone who doesn’t have a closet as big as mine isn’t allowed to ask me why I post bikini photos by the pool or beach I’m tired of comments like ‘why are you always naked’ first of all, I have more cloths than you so you can’t ask me such nonsense!!”

Then added: “Lockdown got people made about having a big Closet. I would hate to be sad like some of you are since y’all are going mad about bikini photos, next time lend me your jeans so I can wear them at the pool!! Until them, leave issues of travelers to those with passports and visas,” tweeted On Friday, July 23, 2021.

One glaring fact that her critics went for was her grammar for the umpteenth time, asking her to consider English classes instead of flaunting trivial things like passports and visas.
@Mutooroproud: “You can also leave issues of grammar to those in Harvard.”
@Ivanhennesay: “Kumbe having a passport is an achievement.”
@LoverofD: “It would also be good for you if you took a short course in grammar and English language.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Top News
Bobi Wine celebrates Patrick Kanyomozi
July 11, 2021
Latest News Top News
Pastor Andrew Jjengo denies affair with TV girl
July 15, 2021
Latest News Top News
DJ Bush Baby undergoes successful surgery
July 19, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Stop disrespecting marriage – Sheebah told
July 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.