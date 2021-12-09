Shem Semambo: The legendary ‘Kagusunda’ who revolutionised Club Beer in Uganda

By Alex Balimwikungu

Like someone recently noted, when anyone writes a book on marketing in Uganda, Shem Semambo should occupy full chapter.

Over the past decade, the alcohol industry in Uganda has never had such a prolific sales personnel.

Shem might have since left his job as sales manager of Nile Breweries eons ago, but he remains a trailblazer.

When news broke that he was admitted in hospital battling Transverse Myelitis, an inflammation of both sides of one section of the spinal cord, many had fond tales of him.

Shem emerged in the 2000s, when being identified as a corporate was the thing in town. There were the Phillip Besimires, the Eric Van Veens and Aggrey Kagonyeras in MTN, the Oscar Muliras and Baker Magundas (Uganda Breweries), Mark Kaheru and Peter Kaggwa (Uganda Telecom), then there was Shem Semambo, the lone ranger from Nile Breweries.

The other corporates had a distinct pattern. With company ID tags hanging off their necks, and white shirts folded to elbows, they patronised places where impressionable campusers flocked.

They were a permanent fixture at places like BJ’s Irish Pub, Silk Ocean, Steak Out, name it. Perched atop bar stools, they made sure their presence and that of their brands was felt.

Then there was Shem. His fashion sense was different. His dress sense was inspired by Congolese Sapeurs who identify as a society of taste makers and elegant people.

He pulled his pants too high to cushion a mushrooming belly. He did not perch on stools. Rather, he milled with young and impressionable guys, who are presently at mid or top corporate management level today.

Shem did not struggle to fit in. He was custom made for his sales job. Today, many people now in their late 30s and 40s confess they drink Club Beer because of Shem Semambo.

“I remember I was at campus and we went to Club Silk for the Campus Night. Shem found us drinking other brands of beer. He respectfully engaged us in conversation and asked if he could buy us beer. We said yes. It was on one condition that it was Club Beer. He bought us two crates. I drink Club to date. He is a good man. I am praying for his quick recovery,” a one Brian Serubidde recalls.

His generosity did not end at high-end places. In the slums, in the villages in run-down pubs, he did the same, earning the name ‘Kagusunda’.

For others, it was for sponsorship gigs from the brewery and all they can attest to is that he was a cool guy who was down to earth.

If you ever interacted with Shem, you saw a true believer in his brand. It is hard to sell something if you don’t believe in it. Shem’s passion for Club Beer bordered on fanatical.

Shem’s astuteness saw the Club Unplugged Nights at Club Silk and the Vision Group’s City Beat fans parties grow to become fan favourites.

Socialite Dixon Bond Okello recalls that Shem always wore his signature smile when he found people enjoying his brands.

If he encountered you drinking something else, he would demand a word with you. At the end of the talk, both parties would emerge smiling, with one converted. The converting was completed by dressing you in a Club Beer-branded outfit.

If you are in the habit of throwing free drinks in Kampala, you become an instant chic magnet. True to form, Shem was on many a nubile girls’ to-do-list. Did he bait? His wife, Grace Nambuusi, knew better. They were ever together at functions.

Grace and Shem Semambo

He had one standard introduction for his wife during sharing pleasantries, “Meet my lovely wife Grace… and don’t be mistaken, I am the lucky one.”

The two met as he did a brand supervision in Entebbe.

“The first time I saw Grace, I made my feelings known. She was not interested in me,” Shem confessed in an interview.

He later persisted and through emissaries, he later won her over.

“I once smuggled Grace out of boarding school and persuaded her to stay with me for two days. It never occurred to me that she could be expelled. It happened and it grew our bond,” he said.

For Grace, an information technology graduate at Makerere University, the feeling was mutual. She found him to be a kind, caring, social and understanding man. Above all, Shem was always smart.

During his time in the corporate world, Shem was an active participant in the Mwiri Old Boys Association activities. He is a cohort of 1985 (Mwiri Primary) and class of 1986-1992 (Busoga College Mwiri).

Speaking to New Vision early this week, Rodney Mugisha, the Mwiri Old Boys’ spokesperson, said Ssemambo was in critical condition and admitted at Paramount hospital in Kampala in the Intensive Care Unit.

By press time, they were actively fundraising for the man they have known as the life and the heartbeat of the party.

Well-wishers can reach Mugisha on 0772515397.