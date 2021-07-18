Shoprite Lugogo Customers bounced

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Several customers were Sunday evening bounced at the Shoprite outlet at Lugogo Mall after the supermarket closed doors days before the earlier announced date of closure of business. The shopping mall had earlier announced to customers that it would close business by October 31.

Several customers who turned up for the evening shopping were bounced by the security saying they had closed for business but did not give reasons. However, many customers, who said this was their only outlet for the items they needed spent time asking questions why they were seeing busy people inside yet they had been blocked.

But one of the supervisors who came out explained that the busy people inside the shopping mall were employees who were packing items that were supposed to be given out free to charity organizations. They said they had closed business but needed to give out some perishable items to charity organizations. Some of the charity organizations that turned up included Salaam Charity and Animal Rescue. Two others were yet to pick their items.

Alex Ochieng, the owner of Animal rescue organization said he has 300 dogs he keeps on rescuing from homes and markets and feeds them at his home in Mbuya, Nakawa division. He said they had been getting monthly donations from Shoprite but this time they were called to pick the last item before they close. Salaam Charity also picked their items.