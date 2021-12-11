Side dish music at a glance

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

This Holy Week, which is taking place during Ramathan, is proof that God has a sense of humour. Apart from a few, everyone (Christian and Muslim) is fasting. And it is during such moments of reflection that we are ambushed by women who were protesting two sorts of dishes. They are protesting against dishes not eaten by their husbands and against side dishes.

Here, we shall only mind the side dishes. Over the years, the side dish phenomenon has inspired several songs, most of which have gone on to become hits. In no particular order, here is our related playlist:

The Boy is Mine – Brandy and Monica

It is a song that made boys want to be The Boy, in this case. It is an Old Skool song, so I will talk to those who were teenagers when it was released. We were young, innocent and walking with virginities between our legs. The girls were getting their first cuts, which we later learnt were not the deepest. And then Brandy and Monica had this fight over us, me. That is what it felt like. We had been trained to fight for our women, now the women were fighting for us. Then, it was our first glorious …with women emancipation. And these chics are fighting over the sweet nothings the guy tells them, not his wealth. Up to now, many people from that era wish the world was still that innocent.

Spare Tyre– Sophie Gombya

The Gombya couple has been relegated to perform at weddings and holding political offices. However, in their better days, they were a force to reckon with. This is the one song Sophie didn’t perform at weddings, but she used it to climax all other shows she had.

The persona knows about the side dish, and she doesn’t give a damn. “I am his real wife,” he assures her, “and you are a prostitute.” Here, spare tyre is the metaphor for the other woman. She is only useful when the main dish is punctured, overused, the meat left behind for the hyenas or something amiss goes wrong. But that is only shortlived. Whenever women fight for their men, something right goes into their music, surely. Sophie’s metaphors kept me playing this back.

Silwana– Sheebah Karungi, Carol Nantongo

If you are just interested in the video, you will feel sorry for Carol Nantongo. If there anything that goes beyond a sex symbol, it is sex itself and that is what Sheebah is in this video. Carol, on the otherhand, is tame and timid, nothing sensual to write about her. This song introduced Carol to the uptown audience, and it is a good thing that she started from the bottom and is moving onto the top.

Kiki Onvuma – Mariam Ndagire

She commands respect in the industry- as one who was part of the “kick out Congolese music” movement and an inspiration to many women artistes. This song, written by a man, is based on a true story. The story goes that John Segawa, who was in love with Ruth Wanyana, took one look at Mariam Ndagire while she strolled on stage and he never looked back. The two women allegedly hit at each other. The only part of the story that seems to exaggerate is that the fight led to the break up of a drama group, with Mariam going with her boy to form Afri-Talent and Ruth remaining with Kato Lubwama’s group. You can feel Mariam going through all this upheaval in her voice. She just does not only sing from the heart, but also the womb and all other body parts that would be of interest to a man who knows the good things in life.

Sigwe Onsimila – Mesach Ssemakula

You see this Mesach there, now running a restaurant and featuring TV girls in his videos, he was once the most sought after “band” guy. Women used to scream through this song, men danced while holding on tightly and it becaming an anthem for dating women with only inner beauty.

When a guy makes a choice, it is done – no amount of dissing by a damsel in distress will get him distracted. Everyone loves a faithful man, so everyone loves this song. The one who thought was the main one turns out to be the sido, aha! It also has quite a catalogue of angry words- which showed the determination of one in love. If it is going to take such an amount of anger for Mesach to get back to the top, we should hire such chick to diss the main woman- just for just.

Mpita Njia– Juliana and Alicios

But should Juliana Kanyomozi, at her peak, complain about side dishes? Shouldn’t it be the wives complaining about her as a side dish? This chic has it all, and whatever anti-aging stuff she is using, main dishes need some of it.

A chick tries to advise her friend against falling in love with a guy she has dated before. The other is too smitten to take advice and thinks she is eating sour grapes. Alicios is Congolese, Juliana is Ugandan and the song was produced by some other East African. The song perhaps point to the relationship between the East African countries- can be volatile and unpredictable.

Wantama– Nina Roz and Serena Bata

Two tired women get into this interesting discussion and each tells her tribulations in marriage. It is a kind of “our men are not eating our food” protest like we had this Monday (April 11). However, these ones have given up on love, on men and have resigned to their fate. The comparison with how the men treat their other women is quite interesting. It is the first time I am listening to this song, and I doubt I will still remember it by the time you read this. It is not worth the effort.