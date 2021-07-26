Silk Events back to glory days

By Kampala Sun writer

Shortly after the end of lock down, Silk Events became the talk of town. Whereas some suggested that the event company’s glory days were long gone, insiders revealed that they were set to reinvent themselves.

There was talk of importation of new production equipment. The mill further spilled that a technical crew of sound engineers and experience curators from countries like South Africa, Kenya and USA had thrown into the works, a number of new innovations to revamp Silk Events’ output in every production facet.

And if the recently concluded 10th edition of Blankets and Wine is anything to go by, it seems apparent that Silk Events is back to its glory days.

The Silk Events team proved once again, that they are truly the leaders when it comes to staging, production and lighting.

“The stage sound was impeccable, and the overarching surround effect is something out of this world, something purely magical. How every thud of base is a healthy amount of resonation for the reveler’s ears and bodies, seems to be a result of complex mathematical calculations. They are the pros, and they brought out the big guns to silence all the previous small talk” a reveller noted

The reveler was one of many who attested to the great musical experience put together by the mighty Silk Events, led by celebrated and internationally acclaimed sound engineer, Elvis Sekyanzi.

Stage performances from artistes like Bruce Melodie, Spice Diana, Zex Bilangilangi, Nviiri The Poet and DJs like Alisha, were great courtesy of the stage management that made everything look seamless and effortless.

There was also the talk that the new changes might have been from the appointment of a new management led by a new director we’ve only identified as Amon.

Only months into the start of the new year and they have scooped most of the big events of the country. From Jam Fest, to the Makerere Fresher’s ball, Jersey Na Crocs, the Indian Entreprenuership Awards among other series of high profile and embassy shindigs.