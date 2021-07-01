Silverbacks book Kigali Afrobasket slot

By Julius Senyimba

A study has it that the bigger a Silverback, the better he is at thumping his chest to signal to friends and foe just how powerful he is, scientists have confirmed.

The impressive drumming sound is, as suspected, a measure of size and strength, a new study shows and this is what the male basketball national team showcased to host Morocco on Thursday night.

With the Afrobasket finals ticket on the line, the Silverbacks danced on the floor of the enemy as if they were home in Bwindi impenetrable forest to win 65-77 in a game that had players giving in their all.

Just like their brothers in the forests, players and officials celebrated by chest beating with the help of their hands followed by chest-to-chest wild celebrations. Well earned ones to be more specific!

In short, they were sending a signal to the other 15 teams they are going to meet in Rwanda, the host of the forthcoming Afrobasket finals. With the third straight qualification, maybe, with more time together, Silverbacks will put up a chest beating show in the land of a thousand hills.