Singer Aroma reaches out to the needy on birthday

10 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Fresh singer Aroma Kyava Erimukama aka Aroma reached out to the poor and people with disabilities under the Missionaries of the Poor, a Catholic church-based organisation, in Mengo, Kisenyi on her birthday on Tuesday.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, she refuted claims that she was copying singer Spice Diana, who visited the underprivileged on Christmas Day.

“No! That’s not copying. It was an initiative I took to give back to my fans and the needy for their unending love for my music. I have made some little money since I started singing a few years ago and I need to share it,” she said.

Aroma gave out sugar, rice, maize flour, and many other items.

The singer also promised that in 2022, she will be one of the best artistes. She said she was also eyeing an international award like Spice Diana.

“Next year is mine. I am going to break records and make my own. I may even bring glory to Uganda because I may win  awards that are internationally organised,” Aroma said.

She is one of the few artistes that have thrived during the lockdown. She outed songs like Yoola with B2C, Tereera, Tonenya, Butida, Mere Yo, and Akayimba.

 

