Singer Babaritah goes into juice business

By Mariam Nakalema

When COVID-19 hit early last year, several musicians were forced to lay down their tools. Not Barbara Mirembe aka Babaritah. Perhaps farming, which she also engaged in, according to an earlier interview she gave, was funding her music. Well, the bug that bit her colleagues has also bitten her.

“I will stop doing music for now as I wait for the Government to open the entertainment sector,” the Akatijjo singer said as she launched her juice business in Kyaliwajjala, Wakiso over the weekend.

However, none of her fellow artistes attended the launch.

“They are busy,” Babaritah said.

She assured her fans that she would soon show them her man to dispel rumours that she is dating her manager, Maritini.