Singer Bakri off the shelf

16 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer turned fashionista Bakri Matovu is officially off the shelf.  The 18 and over singer was introduced by his longtime lover, Idah at her parents in a low-key function.

During the function, Idah shed tears of joy as she tightly hugged Bakri and her Ssenga upon seeing her dream of getting off the singles radar come true.

Those in attendance tell us that Idah is a true description of the woman Bakri sung about in his 18 and over song.   She wiggled her waist like she was dancing calypso and had it not been for the in-laws she would have done the bend over.

The dates for their wedding are yet to be communicated

