Singer Baza Baza returns with new song

By Hussein Kiganda
Singer Baza Baza(real name MIchael Nyanzi ) is not letting that word, “one-hit wonder” be synonymous to him. After a successful tune “onina”, whose phrase “ba ex bange bonna baafa” became a slogan on social media and in town, Baza Baza has released another Ragga-dancehall song dubbed “mama nyabo”.
Baza Baza told The Kampala Sun that he struggled to get have hit but when he did, he learned the formula. He revealed that the only formula is doing good music.
“I first did other songs like sampolo but things didn’t go as I expected. So I sat down and did “onina” which happened to make it through. It was not easy to put out another song of its kind and this is why people were saying that I can not sing another hit. I sat down and thought through and wrote this song mam nyabo. I am pleased that it’s trending on social media and I can feel that it’s also a hit…,” he said.
Baza Baza is sure that he will make it through even after mama nyabo because he has recorded several good songs and these are yet to be released.
Several singers in Uganda have struggled to make their second hit songs after one that brought them to the limelight.
Quex has not managed to put up another big song like “kachumbali”, Ryko D’Lyrical who sang “city tycoon” and won a car from City socialite Don Nasser has also never got another hit like it.