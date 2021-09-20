Singer Carol Nantongo wears tight shorts, shocks fans

By Hussein Kiganda

Band singer Carol Nantongo is known for her modest dressing, at least on social media. Long loose skirts, gomesis. That’s been her style until a few days ago.

When Nantongo posted a picture of herself in a green crop top and tight short skirt on her Facebook page on Sunday, March 20, her fans were left talking.

“I have started wearing the crop tops,” she wrote.

Talk that the gomesis the Kamese Tambula hitmaker often donned were not going to get her a husband started.

In another post the next day, she put up a photo collage of herself in baby pink biker shorts and a loose top.

“Because it was a beautiful day,” Nantongo stated.

The fans are yet to get used to the new Nantongo.

“Watugamba nga bwotagya kukunama. Kati wano okoze ki (you assured us that you would not dress indecently, but what is happening now)?” Rose Ssebowa Vincent wondered.

“Ofubye okwetega naye teri akutegula hoo,” Katerega Juli wrote. This literally translates into, “you have tried to position yourself for men to get you off the shelf, but none has.”

Like singer Winnie Nwagi, who morphed from a sweet singer with decent clothes to a ruggamuffin style of dressing, music and language, Nantongo returned the fire.

“Kola mirimu jo e Saudi ffe otwesonyiwe kubabino byakubuuka,” she replied to Juli, literally meaning,”Do you jobs in Saudi Arabia and leave us alone. These issues are beyond you.”

Some of Nantongo’s fans urged her to ignore the haters.

She is known to be single although she had been suspected to be dating popular TV host Dagy Nyce.