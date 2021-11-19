Singer Coco finger thrills at Vumbula

By Musa Ssemwanga

Singer Moses Okori aka Coco Finger made the Kabale Vumbula edition memorable. Known for his energetic electric performances, the Luo- dancehall music ambassador performed almost all his songs in the company of Deejay Ciza on the ones and two’s.

This was over the weekend at the Nile Special sponsored trip(Vumbula) which was flagged off by their brand manager, Mr Joel Gala, UTB’s Daniel Lunga, and Miss Tourism Karamoja, Ms Loceng Jemima.

These were joined by the adventure loving peeps to unearth the beauty that the Kigezi Region has to offer.

The travellers were treated to thrilling activities such as the visit at the Equator, ziplining, island hopping, boat cruise, nature walks, games, amongst others.

After registering two successful trips this year, Vumbula Uganda wrapped up the year with this journey dubbed “The switzerland of Uganda, Kabale”

Exclusively speaking to this website, the CEO Vumbula Uganda, Peter Sebulime asserted that their unmatched travel experiences are made possible because of the incredible support from their sponsors, and thus promised to throw much better experiences next year.

‘Our main objective is to promote domestic tourism, and we are just getting started. 2022 is going to be a groundbreaking year for us and our annual calendar will be released in January, and we promise to give people better experiences on all our trips’ he concluded.