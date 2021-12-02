Singer Dr. Bitone bags London gig

By Paul Waiswa

Singer cum politician, Dr. Bitone real names Denis Kawuki is upbeat following an invitation to perform in United Kingdom (London) on Christmas Eve.

The hard natural and husky voice singer has confirmed he will perform at the Palm tree venue, London. In an event slated for December 24 and presented by Noble Fashions events, will have him as the only Ugandan who in this case shall represent and raise our own flag in the diaspora.

Seemingly, this could be his time too to break the chains and end the pain inflicted on his career since February last year when the police cancelled his concert he named’ Time yo Daddy’, alleging that he had invited Nubian Li, a close friend to Bobi wine and therefore assumed that he (Bobi Wine) would not miss out the event.

Even before Bitone would recover from the concert cancellation, the lock down, happened. Today, ahead of the performance in London, he is upbeat “Two years of no musical performance is such a long time. I am presently doing rehearsals and cannot wait to give it my all,” he told The Kampala Sun.