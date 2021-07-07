Singer Eddy Yawe unveils huge mansion

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Eddy Yawe, Bobi Wine’s elder brother is making headlines of late after unveiling a humongous, raised mansion that’s he says his been building and working for a while now.

Moments after the multi-million house was unveiled, social media was abuzz with all sorts of speculation on where Yawe, who lives an ordinary life, would have got the money. Some went as far as claiming he got a one off payment from government for betraying his brother and presidential candidate Sentamu Kyagulanyi.

Others claimed those were proceeds from money the National Unity Platform (NUP) has been soliciting from fans across the world. However his younger brother, Mikie Wine, who recently unveiled a mansion too reveals that Eddy Yawe, 46, has really worked hard over the years; such a mansion speaks for his sweat.

The singer’s mansion is located in Kireka where insiders and local neighbors say it sits on over five acres of land valuing it at close to sh2.5b.

In an interview Eddie Yawe says no one should under look his efforts as a man because he has worked for over sixteen years so hard for all these achievements. He adds that nobody should try politicizing his achievements but can rather seek guidance and knowledge on how to do such things.