Singer Eric Mugwanya bounces back after six years

By Hussein Kiganda

Eric Mugwanya’s song Byankukutu with Damali Kirabo raised a discussion on the numerous romantic relationships between male bosses and their female house-helps. The song became a hit in 2014 and 2015.

However, Mugwanya, who was in Pastor Augustine Yiga’s Revival Band, went mute after the band suffered setbacks in 2016. Yiga died in October 2020.

Well, after about six years, Mugwanya has outed a new song dubbed Tokyabanja, which he hopes will help him revive his lost fame.

In an interview, the singer revealed that he has recorded a full album and is back to music in high gear. Tokyabanja is off the album of seven songs.

Mugwanya also hinted that he left the band because he was no longer earning money from it.

“I wasn’t getting good money even though the audience thought we were making a lot of money. I had many things to do and siblings to take care of,” he explained.

The singer asked Ugandans to support him and promised to entertain them to the fullest.

Revival Band was made up of Maggie Kayima (Nabbi Omukazi) and Hassan Ndugga, among many other singers.