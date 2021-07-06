Skip to content Skip to footer
Singer Irene Kusiima stings Balaam, Buchaman over empty Museveni Awards

17 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

During the hubbub of the presidential elections last year, candidate Museveni’s supporters led by Mark Bugembe (Buchaman) and Balaam Barugahara hastily organized the Museveni Music Awards (MMA).

These were meant to recognize musicians across the country having songs that praise the incumbent and NRM flag bearer Museveni. Songs rallying the public to cast votes in his favor, and also those portraying the successful journey since taking on power.  Basically songs with lyrics that were purely Museveni’s and NRM party.

Among the successful participants was female gospel rapper Irene Kusiima who is also eyeing to take on the Vice presidency seat in the Uganda Musicians Association.

In an interview with the Mutungo based singer, Kusiima emerged as the best female singer in Kampala is furious with the organizers who never fulfilled their part of the bargain.

They pledged to give accolades, hard cash ranging from Sh1m to Sh5m on top of according them meeting the president. However, nothing has come to fruition. The sh3m she expected has never been delivered.

