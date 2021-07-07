Singer Jemimah donates relief items to vixen’s orphans

By Paul Waiswa

Gospel musician Rinic Jemimah is a living testimony of the Biblical verse of 2 Corinthians 9:6-8, which talks about cheerful giving.

The 9-year old singer who broke into the limelight following collaboration with singer Levixone has come to the aid of orphans in Kansanga.

Jemimah visited the family of the late Sylvia Nandutu, a video vixen who was also nicknamed Luswata after featuring in Gravity’s song Luswata.

Jemimah Rinic (white T-shirt) donated assorted items to the orphans of video voxen nandutu (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

The young singing diva who was accompanied by a few fans delivered a range of domestic items that housed Boxes of soap, maize flour, sugar and money.

She revealed that growing up, she loved the deceased’s theatrics and was hurt when she (Nandutu) later passed on.

She reveals that she has utilized this lockdown to do music and is soon releasing collaboration with DJ Shiru.