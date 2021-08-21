Singer Kalifah Aganaga eyes UMA slot

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer and songwriter Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah Aganaga has declared interest in the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) leadership.

Kalifah Aganaga took to his social media to reveal his big ambition to his fans. According to Aganaga, he is a natural leader and he has been promoted to different leadership roles in every job he has done.

“ As a talented singer, songwriter, producer, I feel am that am the right person to be the Vice-president of the Uganda Musicians Association(UMA). I am ambitious and driven. I thrive on challenges and constantly set goals for myself, so I have something to strive toward. I’m not comfortable with settling, and I’m always looking for an opportunity to do better and achieve greatness

“I have a strong desire and determination to succeed. I’m a natural leader. I’ve eventually been promoted to a leadership role in almost every job because I like to help people.

UMA was launched in 2017 and by then it was headed by Swangz Avenue’s Julius Kyaze. However, in 2019, artist Sophie Gombya was elected as the president and Ykee Benda real name Tugume Wycliffe as the Vice president.

In 2020, Sophie Gombya resigned going to join active politics, Ykee Benda became the full president and Cindy was voted as the Vice president. In 2021, Ykee Benda also resigned giving space to Cindy Sanyu to become the president of the Association leaving the vice president slot vacant

“ I find co-workers usually come to me with questions or concerns even when I’m not in a leadership role because if I don’t know the answer, I’ll at least point them in the right direction. In my last two roles, I was promoted to leadership positions. #KalifahForUMA #VicePresident,” Khalifa Aganaga posted.

As of 2022, UMA is organizing to have the elections and artists are handing in their applications.

