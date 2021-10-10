Skip to content Skip to footer

Singer KS Alpha, wife expecting first baby

5 hours ago
By Musa Ssemwanga

Congratulations are in order for singer Sulaiman Kamulegeya aka KS Alpha and his wife Sophia Kamulegeya.

The couple is expecting their first child, two years after their wedding at Kibuli Mosque.

Over the weekend via his Instagram account, KS Alpha revealed by posting a picture with her  growing baby bump.

Dressed in black and white designer sneakers, the couple seemed to have had a good moment on set at a baby-bump photo shoot.

“Soon we will be three. An unbreakable trio of Love and adventures of our own. And it’s all because of love. I love you Sophie. He captioned the picture.

 

