Singer Mr. Eazi and girlfriend announce engagement

10 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer 

Popular Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi is officially off the market. This is after he and his girlfriend identified as Temi Otedola, announced that they are officially engaged.  Through a social media post, the two shared a 38-second silent video on Instagram capturing the moment.

In a past interview, the ‘ Walangolo’ hitmaker revealed that he met Temi, who is an actress, more than five years ago through her sister.

“I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me for an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her,” he said.

Narrating the events of that day, Mr Eazi shared that since Temi’s sister had invited them both to the same event, he felt the need to socialize with Temi as her sister was performing and entertaining the guests.

“Not really, she didn’t like meet my sister, you know, she invited her sister, she invited me. And by the time her sister came, she was already playing, so her sister came to the table and it was me and her. So, obviously, you have to socialise, so I said, Hi what’s up, my name is Mr Eazi,” he shared

Taking to social media to congratulate the two, London-based Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy (Temi’s sister), couldn’t hide her excitement as she witnessed her sister getting engaged to Mr. Eazi.

“Oya what is the hashtag for the wedding? Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement,” she tweeted.

It is believed that Temi and Mr. Eazi have been an item for more than 3 years.

