Singer OS celebrates arrest of Next Media Journalists

Recently, singer Omulangira Ssuna (OS) broke down live on TV and wept as a result of what he called a media witch hunt.

The Veteran singer accused a trio of presenters and producers at NBS of spreading falsehoods about him; most of which pointed at him being a failure in life.

His tears turned to joy on Friday, following the arrest of the trio.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Friday charged and remanded the three presenters from Next Media Services over offensive communication and criminal libel.

The three Isaac Kawalya Kayz, Brian Wako and William Nkuluri were charged on Friday after singer Omulangira Emmanuel Suuna known by many as OS complained after the trio continuously used their programme on NBS TV to defame him. They trio were charged alongside blogger Isma Lubega Olaxxes who was not in court and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until October 15th.

Following the incarceration of the journalists, OS took to social media to post about his triumph. In a post that has since been deleted, he wrote” . “Done with COURT Session Today At Buganda Road….The suspects have been remanded to Kitalya Prison until the 15th of October 2021. With God everything is possible. The Game is on,” said OS Suuna