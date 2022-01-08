Singer Prossy Kankunda resurfaces

By Simon Peter Tumwine

One might be wondering who Prossy Kankunda is, well she was once a popular musician and a rock star in the early 2000s in a music band called KADS band.

KADS always looked out for talented young musicians and released several love songs of which many were played on Weddings, Kuhingira, among others.

As Pablo hosted Western Uganda’s finest standup comedians at the “Ensheko Happinessi” show at the Ndere centre, Kankunda was one of the entertainers of the night.

Kankunda has been out of the limelight for quite a number of years without releasing any hit new song.

After her immense success of her first song “Ngabwa” which still remains one of the greatest runyakitara songs ever made and “Akalulu” in 2001 she slowly started losing fame as new artists overshadowed her with a new hit songs from all directions of the country.

In 2001, Kankunda spent sh3m shooting a video for Ngabwa, a song she released in 2001, which did not become popular because it was overshadowed by Akalulu.

One of her latest appearances in the general public is when she scooped sh1m after composing an anthem for MUBs

The show was held at Ndere centre in the Kisaasi with lots of stand-up comedians from Western Uganda’s finest who included Pablo Kimuli, Sam Nahawe, Kahiri, Gad, and Kobusheshe.