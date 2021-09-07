Singer Record Era abandons Sipapa

By Hussein Kiganda

Controversial singer Ashraf Makumbi popularly known as Record Era has gone back to the manager and director Eyepro after leaving Sipapa Entertainment where he spent nearly a year.

In 2021, the “baka basajja banyuma” singer left Eyepro for greener pastures in Sipapa Entertainment, owned by city socialite Sipapa. Eyepro was left cursing the heavens for having harbored Record Era. The manager who had access to Era’s social media handles snatched the handles, saying he had built them up so he has the liberty to retain them.

Well, it seems that the two have settled their differences since Era left Sipapa’s label at the start of this month(March 2022). Eyepro posted pictures and videos sharing happy times with Era.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Eyepro revealed that he was back to managing the artist.

“Yes bro, we are cool now.” He said.

However, Era told The Kampala Sun that the two were just friends.

“He is not my manager yet. We are just friends just like we were. Whatever happened is in the past. We are now cool. I am alone as a person now…,” he said.

R