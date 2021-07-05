Skip to content Skip to footer

Singer Roden Y, wife welcome baby boy

1 hour ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Roden Y Kabako has been putting his energy to good use.  As a result, he and wife  Jazira Dumuna have welcomed a baby boy, nine months after they  made their relationship official with a Nikah.

Kabako, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya, recently opened up about how they were expecting a baby who would become the second child in their family.

On Tuesday, the Team No Sleep singer announced thar his wife had safely given birth to a bouncing baby boy at La Memorial Hospital.  He took to social media to break the news to his fans.   He wrote, ” Asalam Aleikum Warakhumatullahi Wabarakhatuh. Welcoming the General Tariq Ssenabulya Yusuf. Thanks for the nine months. Caring this gentleman is not easy my dear. Obulumi. World, baby arrived safely, big up at LA Memorial Hospital,”

