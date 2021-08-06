Singer Sewa Sewa opens up on why he left Kenzo’s Big Talent

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Sewa Sewa, real name Malcolm James Ssewanyana, has parted ways with his boss, Eddy Kenzo, after several years of working together.

A few days ago, he announced that he had started his own record label – Gomba Boy Music Empire – which he hopes to grow as big as Big Talent.

In a telephone interview with The Kampala Sun, Sewa narrated that Big Talent did not give him a chance to shine, saying it doesn’t believe in pushing other members of the label.

“I have worked with Big Talent for 11 years now, but I have not got what I expected in return. They only promote the lead artiste. Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz pushes Rayvanny, Mbosso and Zuchu. That’s how a label should be. But here, the owner of the label wants to be promoted alone,” he said.

Sewa has been the vice-president of Big Talent and a section of the public thought he would be better financially and musically in it. He, however, differs from the public perception.

“I was the vice-president, but I was handling the music bit. And by the way, there is no single day Big Talent gave me about shs3m for music or for promotion. All they do is facilitate my work. It is true that Kenzo used to give me some little money for medication and wellbeing, but that was as a friend and not employer,” he said.

Sewa has so far released one song under his new label and it’s dubbed Katonda Gweyawa. In the song, he seems to be stinging the Big Talent and its administration. He, however, dismisses this.

“My song advises people who sit on (sic) other people’s opportunities to stop because it is God that gives out these opportunities. You cannot delay someone’s success,” he explained.

The singer, songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist has released songs like Sirina Anambika, Kyaniisi, Sikubatisa, Love Yo, Ebiiso, and Amasanyu.