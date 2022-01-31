Singer Stabua Natooro ventures into health business

By Paul Waiswa

Female Band musician Stabua Natooro can now be ranked among the successful female musicians after defying odds and making an extra buck through juggling businesses. Popularly known for entertaining party animals in concerts, weddings,, and introductions, the singer has moved on and established or ventured into a health facility located in Kitebi, Wakiso district that she named Stana medical center, a short form of her name.

In a one-on-one interview with Kampala sun, the ‘Tujanjawaze’ hitmaker observed that Stana medical center was established in 2019, just months before the pandemic hit the economy. At that time the facility only offered ultrasound scanning and Laboratory services but after realized there was a need to expand and engage in other services that currently range from Medical consultations, laboratory services, Circumcision, Antenatal, and Dental to Theater services, among others.

“I have children who are not interested in doing music but have specific areas of professionalism. So I needed investments that can be taken on by them in future and so established Stana Medical center and is another reason for not shipping music instruments or shooting very expensive videos,” she said.

Explaining that prior to its establishment, her first daughter Shakirah Nabaliisa had the idea and experience. At that time she was working at Kibuli Hospital in the Ultrasound Scan and X-ray section. This, therefore, eased the move to set up a personal venture hence creating her opportunities together with the siblings. Nabaliisa is graduating this year with a B.Sc. in Medical Radiography and Medical Imaging having achieved a Diploma some years ago in a similar field. Another of Natooro’s daughter who is the second-born child Hanifah Nalugo graduated in Business Administration and is the Medical Center’s Administrator in addition to another, the third-born child who is employed at the facility as a Nurse.

“I advise not only musicians but all Ugandans to startup ventures relevant to their children’s areas of academic excellence and profession”, she said.