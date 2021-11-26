Rapper Truth256 quits Ray G’s label

By Kiganda Hussein

Rapper Truth256 (real name Yahya Nsenge) has parted ways with western Uganda star Ray G’s Awesome Entertainment.

Truth256 wrote a statement on his social media handles on Monday, April 4, informing the public and fans that he is no longer under the music label.

“My work as an artist signed under Awesome Entertainment ends here. It has been an amazing journey and great experience with Awesome Entertainment and thank you so much (Awesome Ent) for the opportunity you gave me to showcase my talent to the world,” he stated.

Truth256, who raps in Runyankore, Luganda and English, was signed to Awesome Entertainment at the start of 2021, where he released songs like Yeiwe, Stamp, Sign and Nikwondi.