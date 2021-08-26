Singer Violah Nakitende arrested over alleged fraud

By Paul Waiswa

Source Management lead artiste Violah Nakitende was purportedly arrested yesterday morning, according to a video clip that made rounds on social media. According to insiders, she was held over fraud.

Biral Benon accused Nakitende and her manager, who is also a producer, Diggy Baur, of defrauding his boss of $50,000 (about sh180m).

Benon explained that his boss ‘bought’ Nakitende from her management and gave them the said amount of money; however, she continued releasing music under Source Management.

However, during an interview on Urban TV on Wednesday, Nakitende trashed Benon’s claims.

“I don’t know much about those issues, but I’ve never been signed by those people. They were only helping me on a friendly basis. They paid for my rent for three months (sh4m). But other things they promised were never fulfilled and so I left their house and everything, which means I don’t owe them anything,” Nakitende clarified in the interview.