Singer Yo kuki excited about Hi Skool award nomination.

By Musa Ssemwanga

The 7th edition of the annual Hi Skool Awards is on and most artists can’t hide their nomination excitement.

Samuel Muhindo aka Yo Kuki a nominee in the best instrumentalist category is over the moon.

Known for his monster hit single “Monalisa” the 29 year old singer, song writer will compete with some of Uganda’s best instrumentalists for this prestigious award.

He is not fazed. He reveals that at just 7 years, he already playing the guitar and singing in Sunday school and believes the voters will vote for talent.

The Hi Skool Award nomination is mainly done by the youth and voting is done via the awards’ website and social media platforms.

The awards have a nomination committee of about 50 people that make the vetting of submitted nominations in different categories.

According to the organizers, the voting season that lasts for one month and voting is open so much so that voters can be able to see the results.

With the grand finale slated for 14th May at Pearl Of Africa Hotel in Nakasero, the person with the Highest votes will take the Award for the particular category.