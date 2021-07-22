Singer Zani Lady C headlines the Tugende Mukikadde show

While concerts and gatherings are still restricted in Uganda, Ugandans in diaspora are having a time of their life as they fought the Covid battle and won. Legendary singer Susan Basemera known to many as Lady Zani C was recently the headlining act of the Tugende Mukikadde musical show.

The show that was organised by event promoted Don Muwonge was held at Venus Banquet hall in USA, California.

The venue was filled to the brim and the guest had Zani Lady C, the performer of the night doing some of her songs and the rest of the songs were paying tribute to other Ugandan legendary singers like Fred Masagazi and Elly Wamala among others. Zani Lady C who was in company of four dancers did songs like Alululu and Nga Bwenakolanga by Eli Wamala,

The tribute songs were redone and voiced in studio by Zani Lady C and they were meant for the show Tugende Mu Kikadde show she that headlined. While doing her original compositions, she did songs like Ndoowa, Golo Golo, Agaba bintu and Kikambwe among others.

Zani got the guests all on their feet to dance and some of them followed her to the dancing floor, a sing that they were having so much fun at the glamourous event. For starters, Zani Lady C is a Ugandan artistes and actress based in United States, she is the voice behind famous classic hit songs like Ndoowa, Golo Golo and Chimalo among others. She has starred in several Hollywood movies and some of them include Known For. Can You Keep a Secret in2016, Love Collision Actress in 2012), Little America Yuliana in 2020 and Love Collision among others.