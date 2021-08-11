Singers were no longer buying music – Yesse Oman Rafiki explains why he has decided to sing

By Hussein Kiganda

Songwriter Yesse Oman Rafiki has opened up on why he has decided to record songs, instead of concentrating on writing for singers like he used to do. He revealed that writing music is no longer as beneficial as it was since the pandemic set in.

“Musicians are no longer buying songs and this pandemic has taught me a lesson. I was forced to ask myself what would happen if singers stop buying the our songs. What would I do? I therefore came to a conclusion that I should also release my own songs to have a backup and to challenge myself as a man, to a new task…,” he said.

He is however struggling to make the public know his face despite the being popular by name. He told The Kampala Sun that he is aiming at releasing more songs to elevate himself as a singer.