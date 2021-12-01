Sipapa accused of knocking, threatening man

By Kampala Sun writer

Socialite Charles Olimi aka Sipapa has been trending on social media, and no, not for the right reasons.

He has been accused of knocking a man, while driving a numberless car in the company of armed security personnel. The man alleged that Sipapa threatened to shoot him.

Many social media users were quick to point out that Sipapa is untouchable.

“Is there any police officer who can arrest Sipapa?” Gabriel Buule asked.

News anchor Canary Mugume responded to the alleged victim on Twitter: “Sipapa is untouchable unfortunately. Even top ranking cops fear him. They don’t know how he acquired armed state security. But I hope you find justice one day.”

In jest, Sipapa today shared a screenshot of Canary’s message, labeling him a girl: “God save Sipapa. Even girls without beards are talking about me.”

Yesterday, the socialite posted a cryptic message, complete with a video of a barking dog: “What has kept me successful for all of this time is because I usually see some things as barking dogs. If you spend time beating them, you end up caught by time. Therefore, if you also want to be successful in life, let the barking dogs bark.”

A day earlier, he shared a picture of his numberless monster rides.

Assistant inspector general of police Asan Kasingye vowed to follow up Sipapa’s case.

Background

We do not need records to know that Sipapa is perhaps the socialite that has been behind bars more times than anyone else. He has been there on charges of fraud, robbery, illegal possession of firearms… name it. Yet, if stinking rich was a person, it would be Sipapa.

Born in Soni Lakwari, Kirewa sub-county in Tororo district, Sipapa studied at Kayinja Primary School, Soni in Tororo and after P7, he might have dropped out of school.

“He attended primary school, but after that, I never saw him joining secondary school or tertiary institution,” said Sipapa’s neighbour in Soni village, who preferred anonymity.

Sipapa’s persona is shrouded in fear and mystery and many will not talk about him.

On arriving in Kampala, Sipapa resided in Makindye, a place said to be the heart of Uganda’s pop music.

While there, he performed several errands in addition to being a ground music promoter. His avenues from grass to brass are shapeless and diversionary.

He once owned a recording studio dubbed Sipapa Records and a bar called Hyve Pub, all located in Mutungo. All are now defunct. They were only decent businesses. Then, he suddenly became rich, something that kicked off several myths, legends and conspiracy theories about the source of his wealth.

There are unfounded claims that he robbed a white woman, that he was a robber and gang leader, and even a fraudster. Dangerous?

Sipapa lives large, which is his only claim to being a socialite. He throws money about (Ki-Nigeria style), moves with a convoy of posh cars that include a Land Cruiser V8, Cross Country, Mercedes Benz and BMW, accompanied by bikers.

When he is not dating a fairly popular musician, he is punching above his weight, physically speaking.