Skip to content Skip to footer

Sipapa’s car impounded by police

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsSipapa’s car impounded by police
8 hours ago
Share
95Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has confirmed that Sipapa’s infamous vehicle, a black Land Cruiser VX V8, has been impounded by Police.

Sipapa, real name Charles Olim, made it to the headlines last week when a Twitter user identified as Ben Jastt claimed that he knocked his car and drove off.

The Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola  directed the Traffic Police Director to ensure vehicles belonging to showy city socialite Charles Olim, a.k.a Sipapa for becoming a menace on the road.

Sipapa later took to Facebook to claim he was fleeing from fans who swarmed his car begging for money prompting him to drive off.

On Thursday 17th March 2022, the AIGP Asan Kasingye, via Twitter, confirmed how the car had been impounded by Police.

“This vehicle belonging to Sipapa is now impounded by Uganda Police,” Kasingye’s tweet read.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Social Media Blackout: Social media influencers panic
October 6, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Coronavirus messes up Miss World, postponed
December 17, 2021
Latest News
Aganaga stings Bebe Cool over jailed songwriter
December 4, 2021
Latest News
I was misquoted on Danz Kumapeesa death, Olaxess cries
October 7, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.