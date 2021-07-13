Six bar managers arrested for organising a weekend bash

By Cecilia Okoth

Police has arrested six managers who illegally organised a weekend bash at Forest Park, a popular hangout in Wakiso district.

This was after the police found revellers swimming and drinking at the leisure park.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said the six have since been arraigned in court.

“We made operations in two bars at Forest Mall and Forest Park in Wakiso where over 150 people were busy swimming and drinking. Since we found the Forest Park managers on site, we decided to arrest them,” he said.

Owoyesigire said the managers at Drew and Jacs where another fete was organised over the weekend were not at the scene by the time arrests were made, adding that summons shall be issued to the managers soon.

“There is no amount of warning we can make. People can choose to live their lives, but we shall carry on with enforcements,” he said.

Police on Sunday night raided Lugogo Forest Mall after receiving several complaints of huge gatherings of revellers partying the night away.

Bars were among the leisure places that were banned from operating when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out on March 21, 2020.

One of the justifications President Yoweri Museveni made for closing these facilities was that it is hard for intoxicated people to control themselves after consuming alcohol.