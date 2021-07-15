Skip to content Skip to footer

SK Mbuga, wife Chebet in bitter exchange

1 hour ago
By Paul Waiswa

City socialite SK Mbuga married his wife Vivienne Chebet  were recently involved in a bitter public spat that left many onlookers confused.

According to our sources the couple exchanged bitterly and came close to blows t Sky Complex, a building that houses STV and Right Savers Supermarket owned by Vivian Chebet Mbuga.

The heckling erupted after SK Mbuga demanded wife Vivian to shift her  Supermarket for a new client who was willing to pay rent.

Vivian’s business is not making money, according to Mbuga. Even with empty shelves and stalls, Vivian is hesitant to abide by Mbuga’s commands and when he attempted to close the supermarket, a scuffle broke out.

It should be noted that Mbuga has a history of domestic violence. He thumped his former girlfriend Leila Kayondo.

