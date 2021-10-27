Smitten: Daggy Nyce confirms Carol Nantongo affair

By Alex Balimwikungu

After months of denying an affair, TV personality Daggy Nyce has confirmed he is presently dating singer Carol Nantongo.

The two have severally been seen cozying up in public and even with the evident chemistry they have always insisted they are just friends.

Dagy Nyce couldn’t hold it anymore as his made his romantic feelings public for the singer. He listed reasons he decided to fall in love with the singer on her birthday.

“I choose you over so many & I choose you over so many things, You have taught me a new kind & art of Patience, Love & Kindness. I love the person i am when am with you & that is something I pray for to last for as long as life allows 🙏🏾 Today is your day, I choose ❤️ for u, I choose wins for u, I choose blessings for u & above all, I choose 100 more years of the gift of life for YOU – Happy birthday darling @carol_nantongo 🎁 with heaps of LOVE ❤️ 💚💛🧡❤️💙💜🤍🤎💕❣️❣️❣️❣️❤️🩹💝💖s💟,” wrote Dagy Nyce through his socials.

Daggy Nice, who was once in an affair with a Dutch woman was recently in the news over an affair. His a alleged girlfriend and Comedian Madrat’s ex-lover Rabaha Nanteza came out and confessed his love for him.