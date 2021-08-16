Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre to headline Super Bowl halftime show

By Ahmad Muto

Five international music stars – Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre – are set to share a stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The National Football League (NFL) made the announcement on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Through their Twitter page, the NFL tweeted: “43 Grammys, 19 No.1 Billboard albums and five legendary artists on the biggest stage in Los Angeles for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show.”

The Super Bowl XVI is set for Feb 13, 2021 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California. This is the first time it is returning to Los Angeles since 1993. Eminem has 15 Grammys, the most of all those lined up, but together, they have 43 Grammys and have created 22 Billboard No.1 albums. The halftime performance is traditionally only 12 minutes long.

Dr. Dre launched the careers of Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Dre will be performing with the pair for the first time since 1999 while they – Eminem and Snoop – performed together at the Coachella festival in 2018.

Kendrick Lamar, the youngest in the quintet, tweeted the event poster with the caption: “Los Angeles, 2.13.2022 #PepsiHalftime show.”

The Super Bowl is the annual final game of the National Football League (NFL). It is played on the first Sunday of February.