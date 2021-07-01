Social distance: Only 20 people to watch Rugby Cranes this weekend

By Julius Senyimba

Activities and events in Uganda including sports were put on a halt for a period of 42 days as the country makes efforts to fight the second wave of the deadly Covid19 pandemic. As a result, many changes happened. One of the latest changes that appears like a kick in the teeth for avid rugby fans is the fact that they have been turned away ahead of the rugby Cranes’ encounter with Ghana this weekend.

With social gatherings restricted to 20, the Local Organizing Committee of the Pool C Africa Cup rugby games has decreed that only 20 fans will watch the game this weekend. .

“Our mandate is to organize something bigger and better but of course we know the challenge at hand in a lockdown so we had to put in place stringent rules as players are in a bubble all negative and we have to protect them jealousy,” Phillip Kiboijana the chairman of the committee told Kampala Sun.

The rugby Cranes out fit put in a last minute shift before their crunch tie with Ghana. Only 20 fans will be permitted to watch

“We have some Rugby Africa executive members who are coming in to oversee the tournament and we will add on that number to make it to the one government authorized, 20. We know it is hard for our fans but we are working in tough times, so there’s zero fans to the games.”

Journalists are excluded from the said number but they will have to meet the costs of a PCR test and other guidelines in order to access the media tent which will be isolated from the field of play according to Union CEO Ramsey Olinga.

“Sports has been under a lot of challenges but we are glad to have a world qualifier here and it is important that we perform well and top our group despite playing under closed doors. So, we will have people who should be at the venue to work, not those with deep pockets.”